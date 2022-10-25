Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say

Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa.

Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.

Investigators say three people, estimated to being in their teens or early 20s, approached the victim's car as she waited in line to use the air pump and forcibly removed her.

The woman was not hurt, but police say the suspects took off in her 2004 gray Sebring. Police later recovered the vehicle about 15 miles away in Willingboro.

As police search for the group of carjackers, news of the brazen crime has shaken the normally quiet Medford community.

"I think that's why everyone’s really creeped out and that's not what Medford's known for," Anastacia George said.

Still, police are telling residents to be aware of their surroundings.

"I would tell our residents to just be mindful of their surroundings, reminder it's a 360 degree environment," Chief Waterman said.