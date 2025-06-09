Jewelry, gun stolen from Philly home as resident, burglar come face-to-face

article

A Philly resident woke up in the middle of the night to find their home being burglarized, and now police are looking to identify the suspect.

What we know:

Last month, police say a man broke into a home on the 1500 block of Kater Street through the rear garage.

The resident was woken up by footsteps, before encountering the suspect in the living room as he fled.

Video shows the suspect look back before leaving with an armful of stolen items.

Several items were found to be missing from the home, including jewelry and a firearm.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.