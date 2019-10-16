Jim Beam offers Airbnb stay at Kentucky distillery for the price of a bottle of bourbon

Jim Beam is offering bourbon fans the chance at a historic, one-night stay at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse in Clermont, Kentucky, starting Oct. 21 through the end of the year on Airbnb.

Jim Beam is offering bourbon fans the chance to stay at their historic property built in 1919, and live like a true master distiller.

At $23 a night, which the company says is the same price as a bottle of premium, extra-aged Jim Beam Black bourbon, you will get the chance to live, eat and sleep like a master distiller.

The stay also comes with a tour of the onsite distillery for a chance to experience the production process of the iconic American bourbon.

These historic grounds will offer people the chance to drink bourbon the way Jim Beam intended it: overlooking the beautiful Everbach lake on the centuries old property fully stocked with Jim Beam bourbons, a fireplace, and delicious BBQ inspired by Beam family recipes.

“There's no better time to experience bourbon country than during the cool, crisp months of fall, so we're welcoming bourbon fans to join the Beam family during an overnight stay at our home in the rolling hills of Kentucky," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller and Airbnb property host.