Officials identify 2 killed in helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe

By Joe Calabrese
Published  September 13, 2025 10:00pm EDT
An investigation is underway in Carbon County where officials say a helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon leaving two people dead.

The Brief

    • Officials have identified the two people killed in a helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe earlier this week.
    • Pilot Jeffrey Patmore and lineman Michael Higgins were killed in the crash.
    • Their autopsies are expected to be completed on Saturday.

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Officials have identified the two people killed in a helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe on Thursday.

The backstory:

A helicopter crash was reported in the woods near Jim Thorpe just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, near power lines. 

Medics responded to the crash scene, but the two people on board the Hughes 369D helicopter were pronounced dead at the scene just before 3:30 p.m. 

PPL Electric Utilities told FOX 29 that the crash happened "while a third-party contractor was conducting work on our system."

What we know:

 On Saturday, the Carbon County Coroner's Office identified the two people who were killed in the crash. Jeffrey Patmore, 52, of British Columbia, was the pilot, and 40-year-old Michael Higgins was a lineman.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still being investigated

The Source: Information in this story is from the Carbon County Coroner's Office, an emailed statement from PPL Electric Utilities, and previous FOX 29 reports.

