Officials identify 2 killed in helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe

The backstory:

A helicopter crash was reported in the woods near Jim Thorpe just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, near power lines.

Medics responded to the crash scene, but the two people on board the Hughes 369D helicopter were pronounced dead at the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

PPL Electric Utilities told FOX 29 that the crash happened "while a third-party contractor was conducting work on our system."

What we know:

On Saturday, the Carbon County Coroner's Office identified the two people who were killed in the crash. Jeffrey Patmore, 52, of British Columbia, was the pilot, and 40-year-old Michael Higgins was a lineman.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still being investigated