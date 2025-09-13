Officials identify 2 killed in helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Officials have identified the two people killed in a helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe on Thursday.
The backstory:
A helicopter crash was reported in the woods near Jim Thorpe just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, near power lines.
Medics responded to the crash scene, but the two people on board the Hughes 369D helicopter were pronounced dead at the scene just before 3:30 p.m.
PPL Electric Utilities told FOX 29 that the crash happened "while a third-party contractor was conducting work on our system."
PREVIOUS: 2 killed in helicopter crash near Jim Thorpe; investigation underway: officials
What we know:
On Saturday, the Carbon County Coroner's Office identified the two people who were killed in the crash. Jeffrey Patmore, 52, of British Columbia, was the pilot, and 40-year-old Michael Higgins was a lineman.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still being investigated
The Source: Information in this story is from the Carbon County Coroner's Office, an emailed statement from PPL Electric Utilities, and previous FOX 29 reports.