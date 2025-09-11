Helicopter crashes with 2 on board in Jim Thorpe; investigation underway: officials

An investigation is underway after officials say a helicopter crash occurred in Carbon County Thursday.

What we know:

According to the FAA, at around 4:20 p.m., a Hughes 369D helicopter crashed in the Jim Thorpe area.

FAA officials say two people were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Reports say medics were called to the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.

Check back for updates.

