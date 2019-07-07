Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73rd anniversary

article

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, celebrated a milestone Sunday.

On July 7, 1946, Rosalynn Smith walked down the aisle of Plains Methodist Church to a waiting 21-year-old Naval academy graduate, Jimmy Carter.

The humble ceremony would blossom into a life of civil service from the Gold Dome of Georgia to the White House and beyond.

Their marriage produced three sons, one daughter, eight grandsons, three granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at the Democratic National Convention August 2008 (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The couple has recently stayed by each other’s side as they battled back from health scares.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: President and Mrs. Carter get caught on kiss cam... again!

This past Valentine’s Day, the Carters were caught on the “Kiss Cam” at the Atlanta Hawks game. And they showed great affection for one another despite the more than seven decades together.

This anniversary ties the Carters with George and Barbara Bush for the longest-married presidential couple.