JoAnne A. Epps: Celebration of life to honor late acting Temple University president

The entire Temple University community, along with family and friends, will gather Friday to pay tribute to the life and legacy of JoAnne A. Epps after her sudden death last week. She was 72.

The late acting president died last Tuesday after becoming ill on stage during a memorial service for Charles L. Blockson, a curator of a collection of African American artifacts. Doctors described it as a "sudden episode."

Mourning their loss, hundreds gathered to honor the 72-year-old during a special vigil at the university's Bell Tower the day after her death.

The community will come together once again Friday morning for a Celebration of Life at the Liacouras Center. A viewing is also being held for the public until 10 a.m.

Temple University has canceled all classes Friday so students and staff are able to attend the funeral services.

Days after Epps' death, the university named Richard Englert as interim president as they continue the search for the next president.