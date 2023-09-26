Temple names Richard Englert as interim president after sudden death of JoAnne A. Epps

article

Chancellor Richard M. Englert is stepping back into his role as Temple University president after acting president JoAnne A. Epps died earlier this month during a memorial service.

The Board of Trustees voted to appoint Englert as the interim president Tuesday morning, according to an announcement released by the university.

"Dr. Englert will carry on the work that President JoAnne A. Epps started and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple’s next chief executive continues."

The role will be a familiar one for Englert, who served as Temple's 11th president from 2016 to 2021. However, his career at Temple has spanned nearly half a century, beginning as an assistant to the dean of the College of Education in 1976.

"During this time of deep sorrow, we are immensely grateful to Dr. Englert for answering the call, as he always has, to lead the Temple community forward," Mitchell L. Morgan, Board of Trustees Chair, said.

Epps' sudden death shook the entire Temple community, with many describing her loss as a gut punch. Hundreds gathered to honor the late president's legacy during a vigil last week before her formal funeral later this week.

Temple says the search for the next president is ongoing, but they hope to announce a new one by spring 2024.




