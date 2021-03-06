Joel Embed to donate $100,000 to Philadelphia homeless shelters

article

Joel Embiid announced Saturday that he will donate his winnings from Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game to Philadelphia homeless shelters.

The homeless shelters benefitted include Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC.

In total Embiid has committed $100,000 to these organizations.

"So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic," Embiid said. "I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can."

Embiid’s commitment will help area homeless by providing 15,000 meals for homeless and underserved individuals and 4,000 essential clothing items donated to homeless teens and adults.

His donation will also provide care and treatment of 1,000 homeless individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines, provide support for 30+ formerly homeless families – including education, health care, and employment services.

Furthermore, it will fund a six-week summer camp for 50+ homeless and at-risk youth and shelter and essential needs for over 300 teens facing homelessness or home insecurity.

