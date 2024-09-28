Joel Embiid hosts block party with Philadelphia Youth Basketball, other youth organizations

A block party at the Sixth Man Center got even more exciting when Joel Embiid entered the venue.

"That's my favorite player. He hit all the best shots ever. That is my boy and I always wanted to meet him," said Ethan Alvarez with the Boys and Girls Club of Germantown.

Embiid made a surprise appearance for the block party he hosted for the kids.

"It feels great. I got to see Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. I am just waiting for Tyrese Maxey now," said Kyle Tran with the Triple Threat Foundation.

"He can dunk very well. He is better than Lebron James," said Mark Bery with the Boys and Girls Club of Germantown.

Embiid was joined by other players like Andre Drummond.

"I like Tyrese Maxey and I think the Sixers could do good this year," said Terrance Dunbar of the Boys and Girls Club of Germantown. They popped up while the kids were in the parking lot enjoying shooting hoops and other entertainment.

"I was having fun playing the games," said one little girl. The kids in attendance were from various youth organizations like NOMO Foundation, YEAH Philly and the Boys and Girls Club of Germantown. Many of the kids are part of the Rhymes with Reasons program Embiid sponsors.

"To learn literacy through current day rap and hip-hop songs and things like that so these are some of the kids who have done it or who will be doing it this school years," said Tina Fields. She is the Unit Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Germantown.

After the block party, other 76ers players joined Embiid. Each kid received a Sixers replica jersey, a Sketchers gift card and hat. Embiid called the event "In Memory of Arthur Block Party," his brother who was hit by a car and killed in Cameroon in 2014. He spoke about the importance of youth.

"That's always been a goal of mine to have some sort of impact and especially with the youth because that's what I believe the next generation is going to be important," said Joel Embiid.

Kids ended the night playing ball on six courts throughout the building which is home to Philadelphia Youth Basketball.

"Being able to see them touch them take pictures being in close proximity of those players I think is an amazing feeling that the young people probably will never forget," said Eric Worley with the Philadelphia Youth Basketball.