Police suggest adding locking lug nuts to wheels after tire thefts in Chester County community

Police in one Pennsylvania community are not just urging residents to lock-up their vehicles, but to secure their wheels and tires as well!

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department posted on Facebook about a rash of tire thefts targeting "newer or specialty wheels."

They suggest adding locking lug nuts to your wheels as they continue to search for whoever is responsible.

What we know:

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department urged residents to secure their wheels and tires after they've seen a rash of thefts across the community.

"Stay vigilant if you own a newer vehicle, especially those with newer or specialty wheels," a Facebook post from the department read.

Police shared a picture of a Honda CR-V and a Toyota RAV4 that had at least two of their wheels stolen.

What you can do:

Tredyffrin Township Police say adding locking lug nuts to your tires is a "simple and effective way to deter thieves."

The locking lug nuts typically cost between $20-$50, which police say is a "small investment compared to the cost of replacing stolen wheels."

They also suggest parking in well-lit areas or in a garage when it's possible.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified by police so far in the investigation.