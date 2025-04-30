Expand / Collapse search

Police suggest adding locking lug nuts to wheels after tire thefts in Chester County community

Published  April 30, 2025 12:17pm EDT
Chester County
Photo from Tredyffrin Township Police

The Brief

    • Tredyffrin Township Police say there has been a recent rash of tire thefts.
    • They suggest adding locking lug nuts to your wheels to deter thieves.
    • No arrests have been made, and no suspects were identified by police.

TREDYFFRIN, Pa. - Police in one Pennsylvania community are not just urging residents to lock-up their vehicles, but to secure their wheels and tires as well!

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department posted on Facebook about a rash of tire thefts targeting "newer or specialty wheels."

They suggest adding locking lug nuts to your wheels as they continue to search for whoever is responsible.

What we know:

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department urged residents to secure their wheels and tires after they've seen a rash of thefts across the community. 

"Stay vigilant if you own a newer vehicle, especially those with newer or specialty wheels," a Facebook post from the department read.

Police shared a picture of a Honda CR-V and a Toyota RAV4 that had at least two of their wheels stolen.

What you can do:

Tredyffrin Township Police say adding locking lug nuts to your tires is a "simple and effective way to deter thieves." 

The locking lug nuts typically cost between $20-$50, which police say is a "small investment compared to the cost of replacing stolen wheels."

They also suggest parking in well-lit areas or in a garage when it's possible.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified by police so far in the investigation.

