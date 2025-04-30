Police suggest adding locking lug nuts to wheels after tire thefts in Chester County community
TREDYFFRIN, Pa. - Police in one Pennsylvania community are not just urging residents to lock-up their vehicles, but to secure their wheels and tires as well!
The Tredyffrin Township Police Department posted on Facebook about a rash of tire thefts targeting "newer or specialty wheels."
They suggest adding locking lug nuts to your wheels as they continue to search for whoever is responsible.
What we know:
The Tredyffrin Township Police Department urged residents to secure their wheels and tires after they've seen a rash of thefts across the community.
"Stay vigilant if you own a newer vehicle, especially those with newer or specialty wheels," a Facebook post from the department read.
Police shared a picture of a Honda CR-V and a Toyota RAV4 that had at least two of their wheels stolen.
What you can do:
Tredyffrin Township Police say adding locking lug nuts to your tires is a "simple and effective way to deter thieves."
The locking lug nuts typically cost between $20-$50, which police say is a "small investment compared to the cost of replacing stolen wheels."
They also suggest parking in well-lit areas or in a garage when it's possible.
What we don't know:
No suspects have been identified by police so far in the investigation.