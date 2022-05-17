John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary

article

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat in one of the nation’s most competitive races, according to the Associated Press.

Fetterman, 52, defeated four other Democratic Party nominations, including emergency room physician Kevin Baumlin, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of suburban Pittsburgh, second-term state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia and liberal activist Alex Khalil.

The state’s lieutenant governor led polls and fundraising throughout the divisive race. He also made headlines over the weekend when he announced that he had suffered a stroke on Friday. He said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation and that his doctors say he’s on the path to a full recovery.

He faced brunt attacks during the live primary debate when confronted over a 2013 when he was mayor. Shotgun in hand, Fetterman confronted someone who he believed to be involved with gunfire.

Fetterman is set to face a to be decided republican challenger, libertarian Erik Gerhardt, green party candidate Richard L. Weiss and independent Everett Stern in the general election on November 8.

Candidates are seeking to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring after two terms.