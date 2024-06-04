Congressman's son who made silly faces on C-SPAN: Dad's job is 'boring stuff'

Rep. John Rose and his son Guy are laughing about the moment the 6-year-old stole the spotlight during his dad’s general speech on the House floor.

Guy sat behind the Tennessee lawmaker, smiling and making faces at the camera Monday, while his dad spoke out against former President Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions .

Turns out – the faces and hand gestures were a message Guy was sending back home to his younger brother, Sam.

Guy said in an interview with ‘Fox and Friends’ that he was making a "symbol" to his brother to "try and make him laugh."

"One of the stuff, I was trying to get Sam’s attention because, if you looked closely, you could know I was making a symbol: S - A - M."

"You were spelling his name! Now that makes sense," host Steve Doocy said.

Guy graduated from kindergarten last week and was able to come to work with his dad while his 3-year-old brother was back home with Mom.

When asked what his dad does all day, Guy replied, "Does boring stuff."

"Fox and Friends" / FOX NEWS CHANNEL

In the now-viral video, Rose addressed the House floor to denounce what he described as the "terrible precedents" set by Trump’s trial, arguing that the proceedings were politically motivated and equated to a "weaponization of our justice system."

Last week, a jury found Trump guilty Thursday on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial – becoming the first president in history to be convicted of a crime.

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, and faces penalties ranging from a fine or probation to prison time. The conviction doesn’t bar Trump from continuing his campaign or becoming president.

This story was reported from Detroit. Stephanie Weaver contributed.