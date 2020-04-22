Expand / Collapse search

Johns Hopkins University warns of layoffs, cuts while tracking coronavirus spread

Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) - Johns Hopkins University is planning to cut salaries and expecting to furlough and lay off employees because of multimillion-dollar losses arising from the pandemic.

The school’s top leader made the announcement in a letter posted online Tuesday.

The university in Baltimore has played a globally prominent role in tracking and modeling the spread of the virus.

University President Ronald Daniels said the school expects to lose more than $100 million by the end of June and as much as $375 million during the coming fiscal year.

But the institution says the cuts will have no impact on its data-gathering and research on the coronavirus.