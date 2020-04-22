Johns Hopkins University warns of layoffs, cuts while tracking coronavirus spread

article

Johns Hopkins University is planning to cut salaries and expecting to furlough and lay off employees because of multimillion-dollar losses arising from the pandemic.

The school’s top leader made the announcement in a letter posted online Tuesday.

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

The university in Baltimore has played a globally prominent role in tracking and modeling the spread of the virus.

University President Ronald Daniels said the school expects to lose more than $100 million by the end of June and as much as $375 million during the coming fiscal year.

But the institution says the cuts will have no impact on its data-gathering and research on the coronavirus.