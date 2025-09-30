Lockdown lifted at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst: 'All clear'

A lockdown at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was lifted shortly after it was first issued on Tuesday.

What we know:

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst issued a lockdown order just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the base instructed those on campus to shelter-in-place.

The McGuire and Fort Dix sections of the base were given the all-clear a short time later.

Officials lifted the lockdown just before noon.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what prompted the lockdown.

The 621st Contingency Response Wing said an "incident" happened at the base that required emergency personnel and law enforcement to respond.

Local perspective:

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is New Jersey's largest military facility located 20 miles from Trenton and about 40 minutes from Philadelphia.