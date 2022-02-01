Jonathan Morris case: Arrest made after missing NJ man found dead

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a missing Bridgeton, New Jersey man who was found dead on Monday.

New Jersey State Police confirmed Tuesday that a body found in Hopewell Township was that of 23-year-old Jonathan Morris, who had been missing since late last week.

They also announced charges, including murder, against Miguel Perez, 21, accusing him of fatally shooting Morris and dumping his body back on Jan. 28.

Morris was reported missing last week after leaving his job as a mental healthcare worker on Jan. 28. The next day, authorities discovered his car, still running, on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township. Police determined the circumstances around his disappearance were suspicious and opened an investigation.

During their investigation, authorities say they received information that identified Perez as a suspect and arrested him at his home on Monday.

A short time after his arrest, police found Morris' body covered in snow about 15 feet from the road where his vehicle was found.

Authorities allege Perez had shot and killed Morris inside of the car in Bridgeton, then drove to Archie Platt Road to dump his body and abandon the car.

Caption: Miguel Perez, 21 (Cumberland County Dept. of Corrections)

Perez is also charged with weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape, and receiving stolen property.

He has been lodged at the Cumberland County Jail.

Morris was a football standout and graduate of Bridgeton High School.

His family had been searching the area where the car was found over the weekend.

