Juneteenth celebrations held across Delaware Valley

The Brief Juneteenth celebrations brought the community together at various events through the Delaware Valley. The African American Museum in Philadelphia held its annual block party. Many also chose to further their education on this significant day in history celebrating the end of slavery and freedom.



Many events were held across the region Thursday in honor of Juneteenth, which commemorates the day Union soldiers announced to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, they were free.

Honor and celebration:

Juneteenth was a day of celebration and reflection in Philadelphia.

Many attended the annual Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) to enjoy black culture, food and music.

This year’s theme was "Audacious Freedom: Celebrating 160 Years of Emancipation."

The backstory:

Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S when freedom’s arrival was finally announced to the people of Texas two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

"We are just an extension of that celebration. When they received the news that they were free they had a celebration, and so today in 2025 we are having a celebration that is connected to the story there in Texas," said Ashley Jordan, President & CEO of the AAMP. "Next year will be our 50th anniversary as an institution. We were founded in the Bicentennial, so we are excited to celebrate even bigger."

What they're saying:

"It’s just a beautiful thing now that Juneteenth is finally getting the respect that it deserves as a national holiday and also bring all this energy together," said Ken Carter of Strawberry Mansion. "Those who died before me, my ancestors, my loved ones they made it happen so I can be here."

"I love the environment, I love the culture and atmosphere. It feels really good being around people who can celebrate," said Michael Upshur.

"I’m feeling good because we’re free," said Stephon Coleman of North Philly. "It’s amazing to be out here sweating and enjoying the vibe. You hear the music going on, you see the people outside, it’s Philly baby!"

Dig deeper:

Many also chose to make this Juneteenth a day of learning with programs at the National Constitution Center, from arts and crafts to the Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit and a chance to meet famous abolitionists in history.

"Juneteenth is really the moment when those words become action," said Brian Krisch, Manager of Training and Program Development at the National Constitution Center. "When General Granger in Galveston, Texas, declares to the people there, they are free and enjoy an absolute equality of rights."