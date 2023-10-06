Josh Kruger: Suspect identified in murder of Philadelphia journalist

An arrest warrant has been issued in the fatal shooting of local journalist and advocate Josh Kruger, police say.

Philadelphia police announced they issued a warrant Friday for the arrest 19-year-old Robert Davis for the murder of Kruger and other related offenses.

Police are asking Davis to surrender and they encourage anyone who may come in contact with him to reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.

According to police, Davis was both known to the department and to Kruger.

"At this time I believe that Mr. Kruger was trying to help Mr. Davis and they were acquaintances," said Lt. Hamilton Marshmond. "He was just trying to help him just get through life."

Davis is considered armed and dangerous.

If you or anyone you know come in contact with him, the police encourage you to call 9-1-1 or send tips at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Kruger was found in the street outside his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in Point Breeze by responding police officers on October 3. He had been shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Philadelphia police identified a person of interest a day and a half later. They have yet to release further details, but city officials are holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to provide an update.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the suspect is a 19-year-old male.

Kruger had spent five years in local government working as a City Hall content director, communications director, and spokesperson before returning to journalism in 2021, according to his website.

His writing had been featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer.