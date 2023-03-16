Judge rules man accused of killing Jennifer Brown will be held on all charges

The business partner of a Montgomery County mother who was later found dead after being reported missing will be head to trial on charges including murder, a judge ruled Thursday.

The body of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was found partially buried next to a business in Royersford two weeks after she was reported missing.

Blair Watts, a friend and business partner charged with the murder of Brown, first reported her missing on Jan. 4 and initially told police that he had Brown's son at his house for a planned sleepover.

Prosecutors alleged Thursday that Watts defrauded Brown about the venture to open a restaurant in Phoenixville, and that even after he was told the deal wasn't going to happen on New Year's Eve he acted as if it was.

Watts allegedly told police when he reported Brown missing about their plans to open the restaurant.

The prosecution leaned heavily on cell phone and financial records Thursday, and specifically honed in on bank statement from the day before Brown was reported missing when $17k was transferred from Brown to Watts.

The defense countered that the prosecution brought weak circumstantial evidence and only examined Watts instead of other potential suspect.

A trial date for Watts has not been scheduled.