Jennifer Brown found dead after weeks-long search in Montgomery County, DA says

The body of a missing Montgomery County mother was found Wednesday in a town a short distance away from where the woman vanished two weeks ago, authorities said.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. She was last seen the previous day at her home in Limerick Township by some described by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office as a "friend and business associate."

Brown's vehicle was later found parked outside her house on Stratford Court with her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside. Her personal cellphone was not found, but investigators say it has been out of communication since the morning of Jan. 4.

Brown, a mother of two, is described by police as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Since her disappearance family and friends have scoured areas around Limerick and offered a $10k reward for information on Brown's whereabouts.

District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters that Brown's remains were partially buried in Royersford, but he did not provide a possible cause of death. A large group of investigators dressed in white jumpsuits were spotted in a grassy area behind a warehouse on Chestnut Street in Royersford.