Judge rules Philadelphia safe injection site does not violate federal law

A judge ruled Tuesday that a nonprofit seeking to open a facility in Philadelphia for the injection of illegal drugs would not violate a federal drug law.

Under the plan proposed by Safehouse, people struggling with addiction could use drugs in a clinic-like setting and get medical help if they overdose.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain opposes the site, saying it will only make Philadelphia's opioid crisis worse. His office plans to appeal the ruling.

“We respectfully disagree with the District Court’s ruling and plan to appeal immediately,” said McSwain. “What Safehouse proposes is a radical experiment that would invite thousands of people onto its property for the purpose of injecting illegal drugs. In our view, this would plainly violate the law and we look forward to presenting our case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced last year they supported Safehouse's plan to open locations where people can shoot up under the supervision of a doctor or nurse who can administer an overdose antidote if necessary. Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city.

