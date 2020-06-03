Judge tosses statements made by mom charged in tot's death

article

A series of statements made to police by a mother accused of killing and dismembering her toddler son cannot be used at her murder trial.

That's because a judge ruled Wednesday that Nakira Griner was not properly advised of her right protecting her from self-incrimination.

The 26-year-old Bridgeton woman initially told police in February 2019 that she had been attacked on the street and 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr. had been abducted.

That prompted an intensive search that ended when the child's burnt remains were found the next day in the yard of her home.

