Julie Ertz recognized as 98.1 WOGL’s Remarkable Woman of the Year

World champion Julie Ertz has another title to add to her resume. The midfielder was recognized Tuesday as 98.1 WOGL's Remarkable Woman of the Year.

Ertz was honored for her achievements not only on the field but also for her philanthropy efforts with the Ertz Family Foundation.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to accept this award on behalf of the 100-plus women in the Philadelphia community who have been featured on Marilyn’s Russell’s Remarkable Woman program on 98.1 WOGL this year,” said Ertz. “There are so many amazing women doing remarkable things in our community, and Zach and I are proud to call Philadelphia our community too. I have to thank all of the volunteers and donors of the Ertz Family Foundation, as it is their commitment that makes it possible for Zach and me to make an impact here in Philadelphia. We are just getting started here.”

Julie Ertz was recognized as 98.1 WOGL's Remarkable Woman of the Year.

Ertz was also just voted on to the FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 team naming her one of the best soccer players in the world.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP