July 4th shootings: 1 dead, 4 others injured across Philadelphia

The Brief July 4th gun violence across Philadelphia left one person dead and four others injured in four separate shootings. One shooting erupted during a Fourth of July barbecue late Saturday night. As of Sunday, no arrests have been made in any of the cases.



A violent Fourth of July holiday across Philadelphia left one man dead and four others injured in a series of separate shootings.

What we know:

The violence began in West Philadelphia around 10:27 p.m. Saturday, when police discovered a 33-year-old man lying in the street suffering from two gunshot wounds, with an empty firearm located directly underneath him. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition, while officers stopped another man spotted running from the scene for further investigation.

At the exact same time, a July 4th barbecue on the 1400 block of Higbee Street erupted in gunfire after a 51-year-old man attempted to break up an argument between his brother and another man. Police say the suspect pistol-whipped the victim on the head, before chasing him, threatening his life and shooting him once in the right foot. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot.

Late Saturday night, a double shooting in North Philadelphia left two men injured after police say a gunman opened fire on the 2700 block of N. 24th Street. A 63-year-old man suffered eight total gunshot wounds to his arm and back, while a 33-year-old man sustained four gunshot wounds across his torso, thigh, and hand.

The holiday violence turned deadly early Sunday morning when officers responded to a shooting on the unit block of S. Salford Street. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.