June 9 declared 'Maleah Davis Day' in Houston
HOUSTON - The city has issued a proclamation to make June 9 "Maleah Davis Day."
In addition, City Hall will turn the lights pink in honor of the little girl, and there will be a walk near the area on Sunday. Participants are asked to wear her favorite color, or a shirt with her face.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement remembering Maleah as a “sweet beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child.”