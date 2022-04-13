Jury deliberates in corruption trial of Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, his wife and 2 others
CENTER CITY - The jury in the corruption trial of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, his wife and two others deliberated until 4:30 Wednesday afternoon and broke for the day. They’ll be back in the morning.
Johnson, his wife, Dawn Chovous and two former executives with a city non-profit are all charged with two counts of honest services wire fraud.
The government alleges the former executives bribed Johnson with nearly $67,000 in payments to his wife’s consulting firm.
In return, the government alleges Johnson helped the non-profit, Universal Companies, with two troubled real estate holdings.
All four defendants have pled not guilty. Their lawyers argue the government has concocted a story with no evidence to back it up.
Prosecutors alleged the four engaged in a bribery scheme to deny the public of Johnson’s honest services.
