Jury deliberates in corruption trial of Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, his wife and 2 others

Federal authorities accused Philadelphia councilman Kenyatta Johnson of engaging in official actions in exchange for payments. His wife, Dawn Chavous, is accused of entering into a "sham" consulting agreement with a nonprofit that was used to funnel payments to her husband, authorities say.

CENTER CITY - The jury in the corruption trial of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, his wife and two others deliberated until 4:30 Wednesday afternoon and broke for the day. They’ll be back in the morning.

Johnson, his wife, Dawn Chovous and two former executives with a city non-profit are all charged with two counts of honest services wire fraud.

The government alleges the former executives bribed Johnson with nearly $67,000 in payments to his wife’s consulting firm.

In return, the government alleges Johnson helped the non-profit, Universal Companies, with two troubled real estate holdings.

All four defendants have pled not guilty. Their lawyers argue the government has concocted a story with no evidence to back it up.

Prosecutors alleged the four engaged in a bribery scheme to deny the public of Johnson’s honest services.

