Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson indicted on federal corruption charges

Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson has been indicted on corruption charges, authorities announced Wednesday.

The 22-count indictment, which covers what prosecutors called a "widespread corruption conspiracy," was handed down by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Attorneys Office alleges that two businessmen wanted to "pay to play" and found willing partners in Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous.

The councilmember previously said in a statement he would plead not guilty, adding that he was "the victim of overzealous federal prosecutors who have spent the last five years looking for something to charge me with."

Johnson represents the 2nd District in Philadelphia.

