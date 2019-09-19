Philadelphia city councilman Kenyatta Johnson under federal investigation

The city of Philadelphia has higher high-powered legal representatives to back councilman Kenyatta Johnson who is facing a federal investigation.

The FBI did not comment on the nature of the investigation, but a spokesperson from the law firm Fox Rothschild confirmed Thursday night that the frim has been hired to represent the councilman.

"We have reviewed the evidence related to that investigation and are confident that the councilman has done nothing improper, much less illegal," a spokesperson said.

Kenyatta, who represents Philadelphia's second district, will be represented by Fox Rothschild co-chair Patrick J. Egan.