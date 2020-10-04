Jury trials to resume Monday in Delaware

article

Jury trials in Delaware are set to resume next week under a phased reopening plan.

Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz Jr. on Friday moved the courts to a modified Phase 3 reopening, which will allow the resumption of jury trials.

The plan, effective Monday, will increase the number of people allowed into court facilities to 75% capacity, the Delaware State News reported. It will also increase the number allowed inside courtrooms.

Office of Defense Services Chief Defender Brendan O’Neill told the newspaper a backlog of jury trials being scheduled will challenge the entire criminal justice system.

“It will not be an easy task, but our office is prepared to protect our clients’ constitutional rights and the health and safety of everyone participating in the court proceedings,” O’Neill said.

The Delaware Department of Justice also said it was prepared to move forward with trials.

