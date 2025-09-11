Juvenile motorcycle driver among 3 charged in Bucks County road rage incident

The Brief Three drivers, including a juvenile, are facing charges for a road rage incident that spilled onto a school playground. Police say the incident began when one of the motorcycle drivers intentionally damaged a vehicle's sideview mirror. During a chase, police say a juvinile motorcycle driver fled onto the campus of an elementary school where students were playing on the playground.



Three people, including a juvenile motorcycle driver, are facing charges after a road rage incident spilled onto a school playground in Bucks County.

What we know:

Police say Aiden Ertwine and a juvenile were riding motorcycles on York Road in Warwick Township when Ertwine "intentionally damaged" a vehicle's side mirror.

The driver of the car began to chase the motorcycles, causing the young biker to flee onto the campus of Jamison Elementary School on Land Road.

The juvenile was stopped by school staff before reaching the school's playground where students in an after-school program were outside.

Police say the juvenile "promptly" left the school grounds after being confronted by staffers, and no injuries were reported.

What's next:

All three drivers involved in the incident are now facing charges, including the juvenile driver who was charged for driving without a proper license and more.

Ertwine was charged with accidents involving damage and criminal mischief.

The driver of the car was hit with two charges for carless driving and obedience to traffic control devices.