Kada Scott: $2.5M bail set for suspect Keon King as family hopes for more information

The Brief Keon King faces several charges related to Kada Scott's disappearance. Scott has been missing since Oct. 4. A judge set King's bail at $2.5 million.



Keon King appeared in court today facing serious charges connected to the disappearance of Kada Scott.

What we know:

King is charged with kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment, and stalking in connection to Scott's disappearance. Scott, 23, was last seen at her workplace, The Terrace at Chestnut Hill Senior Living, on Oct. 4.

Her family has been actively searching for her.

Philadelphia Police found significant evidence at a former middle school near Awbury Arboretum.

They discovered Scott's cell phone case and a card with her name on it, according to a law enforcement source.

Kevin Scott, Kada's father, mentioned that one of his daughter's personal items was found, possibly a cell phone case or a card.

Family's efforts and ongoing investigation

What they're saying:

Kevin Scott expressed his desperation as the search for his daughter continues.

"This is day 12 of Kada, not being with us, and as you know, each day, the desperation grows," said Scott.

The family is focusing on increasing the reward money through a GoFundMe campaign, hoping it will encourage people to come forward with information.

On Wednesday, a tip led police to locate King's vehicle at a condominium complex in East Falls.

The car was towed and is being processed for evidence, as police believe Scott may have been in the vehicle.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department is continuing to search for the missing 23-year-old.