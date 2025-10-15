Kada Scott: Father of missing Philadelphia woman remains hopeful for safe return of daughter

The Brief Kada Scott has not been seen since she arrived to work an overnight shift at a Philadelphia senior living facility. Her car was left in the parking lot without any of her belongings inside, including her phone and keys. Police leads have prompted investigators to search areas around the city, including the expansive 55-acre Awbury Arboretum.



The father of missing 23-year-old Kada Scott says he and his family are hopeful that she will be safely found as the nearly two-week search continues.

What we know:

Kada Scott was last seen on Oct. 4 after showing up to work an overnight shift at a senior living facility in Chestnut Hill.

Her keys, phone and other belongings were not found when police searched her vehicle that was left in the parking lot.

Featured article

Police leads have prompted investigators to search areas around the city, including the expansive 55-acre Awbury Arboretum.

Investigators have not speculated on Kada's whereabouts, but they revealed this week that homicide investigators have joined the search.

What they're saying:

Kevin Scott, Kada's father, described his daughter as a "normal 23-year-old girl" with aspirations of starting a health care business and an interest in fashion.

Kevin said Kada was two weeks into her job working overnights at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill Senior Living Facility when she vanished on Oct. 4.

Kada's mother was told "conflicting stories" when she called the next morning to inquire about Kada's whereabouts, with one employee reporting that she worked her entire shift and another saying she left just after her shift began.

"[Police] believe the last time anyone saw her was around 10:30 p.m. or 10:45 p.m.," said Kevin, who added that police swept the facility the next day and found her car in the parking lot missing Kada's phone, iPad and other belongings.

There were no private security cameras in the parking lot of the senior living facility, Kevin said, which has made it that much harder for investigators to understand what exactly happened to the "intelligent, creative, ambitious" 23-year-old.

As the search for Kada approaches two weeks, Kevin and his family haven't given up hope for her safe return – despite homicide investigators joining the search for additional manpower.

"The rest assured that it's not a homicide, they explained that this is the best unit in Philadelphia working on your daughter's case," said Kevin, who called the search for Kada "the worst thing of my life."

What you can do:

Kada's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to raise "awareness, support search efforts, and ensure that no lead goes unheard."

The GoFundMe has raise over $4k as of this writing. You can donate here.