Kada Scott: FBI joins search for missing Philly woman as family and community push for answers

The Brief Philadelphia police and the FBI are searching for 23-year-old Kada Scott, who has been missing for more than a week. Family members and community volunteers are conducting their own searches and pleading for the public's assistance. Police urge anyone with information to contact 215-686-TIPS.



Hope and determination drive the search for Kada Scott as her family and community rally together.

What we know:

Kada Scott, 23, was last seen on Oct. 4 at her workplace, The Terrace at Chestnut Hill, a senior living facility.

Her car was located in the parking lot, but her keys and cell phone are missing.

Philadelphia police, with the FBI's help, are pursuing leads and executing search warrants.

Family and friends, including her aunt Bree White and cousin Khalil Scott, are leading their own search efforts.

"We’ve been out here since yesterday in the rain," said White. "To me, at this point it’s just getting out here and looking for her."

What they're saying:

Community members like Desiree Whitfield are joining the search, driven by empathy and a desire to help. "I could not just watch on TV and see the anguish and the heartbreak that this family is going through with the unknown," said Whitfield.

White, who says she is relying on her spiritual beliefs for guidance, remains hopeful.

"We gonna find her, that’s a fact," she said. Their efforts were focused on the area around the senior living facility and nearby Pastorius Park on Monday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed any leads or evidence that could point to Kada's current whereabouts. The circumstances of her disappearance remain unclear, and police do not believe she went missing voluntarily.