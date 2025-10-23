Kada Scott: Medical examiner says missing woman was fatally shot

The Brief Kada Scott, 23, died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday. Investigators say Scott was abducted from her workplace by 21-year-old Keon King, who is now facing murder charges. Scott's body was found last Saturday in a shallow grave near the abandoned Ada Lewis Middle School.



The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday concluded that 23-year-old Kada Scott died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Kada was found dead two weeks after investigators say she was kidnapped by 21-year-old Keon King from her workplace in Philadelphia.

King has since been charged with murder, robbery, theft, abuse of a corpse and other crimes.

What we know:

Less than 24 hours after authorities ruled Kada Scott's death a homicide and charged Keon King with murder, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office reported she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Featured article

Scott's body was found Saturday in a shallow grave when police searched the abandoned Ada Lewis Middle School for a second time after a tipster urged them to look again.

The backstory:

Scott, 23, was last seen on Oct. 4 after arriving for an overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill, a senior-living facility.

Her car was later found parked at the facility, and investigators recovered several personal items nearby — including her glasses, a cellphone case, an iPad case and a bank card.

Police arrested Keon King, 21, and charged him with kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with Scott’s disappearance. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

According to prosecutors and police sources, King was previously charged this year after allegedly abducting and assaulting another woman. While that case involved video evidence and severe allegations — including strangulation — it was dropped when the victim and a key witness failed to show up in court. Now, with Scott’s disappearance under investigation, officials say the earlier case has been reopened and may reveal a pattern of behavior.

On October 18, acting on an anonymous tip, investigators returned to a wooded area near the former Ada Lewis Middle School in East Germantown and found a shallow grave containing human remains.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was Kada's body that was found.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced a second round of charges against King during a press conference on Monday. Those charges included arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.

The new charges were related to a burned black Hyundai Accent that investigators believe was used to move Scott.

"This Hyundai Accent was on scene at all pertinent points of the investigation," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said. "His mobile device places Keon King at every location connected to the crime."