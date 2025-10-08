Philadelphia police searching for 23-year-old woman who 'completely disappeared'

The Brief Kada Scott has been missing since Oct. 4. Detectives said she "completely disappeared" during her shift at a local nursing home. Days before she went missing, detectives said Scott was being harassed through her phone.



Philadelphia Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who they said "completely disappeared" over the weekend.

What we know:

Kada Scott's family last saw her on Oct. 4, before she headed to work for an overnight shift at a local nursing home. Officials said she left the nursing home shortly after she got there on Saturday night, and she hasn't been seen since.

Scott's family reported her missing the next day.

Investigators found Scott's car in the nursing home parking lot, and are currently searching for security footage from the neighborhood to see where she may have gone.

Kada Scott has been missing since Oct. 4. Philadelphia detectives say she "completely disappeared." (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

What they're saying:

Capt. John Craig with PPD called Scott's case "troubling," particularly because "you have a 23-year-old young lady who has completely disappeared. We have no cell phone activity. We have no social media activity. She has not reached out to family or friends."

Even more concerning, Craig said that shortly before she disappeared, Scott told her friends and family that she was being harassed.

Scott's family say this is "completely out of character," according to Craig.

"She's somebody who's in communication with family and friends," Craig said. "She seems to be a very bright energetic woman who enjoys family and friends and this has never happened in her 23 years on Earth."

What we don't know:

Craig says investigators don't know who was harassing Scott, if it was one person or multiple people, or if it might have been someone she knows. With her cell phone off, detectives say they're only able to look at historical data to piece together clues.

Investigators say they're also digging into Scott's social media to try and figure out what may have happened to her.

What you can do:

"No matter what information you have, think of it as a possible piece to a large jigsaw puzzle. If there's 100 pieces to a puzzle, you might think that your piece is insignificant, but without your piece, that jigsaw puzzle is not being solved. So I would plead with you, whatever information you have, reach out to the police."

Scott is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. Anyone with information should call detectives at 215-686-3353.