Kada Scott: Police search Awbury Arboretum for missing 23-year-old woman

The Brief Kada Scott, 23, was reported missing after vanishing without a trace shortly after arriving at work on Oct. 4. Police searched the northside of the 55-acre Awbury Arboretum on Friday, but did not find any new evidence. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore called Kada's disappearance "a troubling missing person report."



The search for missing 23-year-old Kada Scott brought Philadelphia police to the Awbury Arboretum on Friday morning.

Investigators say nothing was found during their sweep of the 55-acre property, but they are continuing to pursue leads.

The backstory:

Kada Scott was last seen by her family on Oct. 4 when she left to work an overnight shift at the Terrace at Chestnut Hill senior home, according to police.

Investigators say Scott left the nursing home shortly after she got there and hasn't been seen since. Her family reported Kada missing the next day.

Kada's car was left in the parking lot and her cell phone has not been active, leading investigators to become concerned for her wellbeing.

"You have a 23-year-old young lady who has completely disappeared. We have no cell phone activity," Captain John Craig said. "We have no social media activity. She has not reached out to family or friends."

What's New?:

Police officers and K9 dogs searched the 55-acre Awbury Arboretum in East Germantown on Friday morning, acting on new leads in the unfolding investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters that nothing was found during their sweep of the wooded area that they believe is linked to the search for Kada.

Kada Scott has been missing since Oct. 4. Philadelphia detectives say she "completely disappeared." (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

"At this point, we're just trying to do everything we can," Vanore said. "We do everything we can to make sure we run down every lead."

He did not specify what lead police to the Awbury Arboretum, only that the search focused primarily on the northside of the property "where cars drive in and out of."

"It's a troubling missing person report," Vanore said. "We don't know if foul play is involved, but we certainly see some signs that this person isn't voluntarily missing."

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kada Scott is asked to contact police.