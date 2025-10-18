Kada Scott: Human remains found amid search for missing woman

The Brief Philadelphia police announced they've found the body of a woman in East Mount Airy, near where officers were searching earlier in the week for missing woman Kada Scott. Scott has been missing for two weeks after she disappeared after leaving work. A suspect, Keon King, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping her.



Philadelphia Police found a body Saturday near an abandoned middle school in East Mount Airy, where officers earlier in the week were investigating the disappearance of Kada Scott.

What we know:

Officers were searching Saturday near the campus of the former Ada Lewis Middle School. A police lieutenant on the scene confirmed to FOX 29 that they had found a woman's remains. The lieutenant says the woman's body looks to have been there no longer than a week.

Earlier in the week, officers searched the campus as part of their investigation into Scott's disappearance. There, officers told FOX 29 that they had found evidence outside the school showing Scott had been there. Sources said they were able to recover Scott's glasses, iPad case, cellphone case and a bank card.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The backstory:

Scott was last seen on Oct. 4, when she left her overnight shift at the Terrace at Chestnut Hill senior home shortly after clocking in. Investigators said that after she left work, she "disappeared." Her car was found in the facility’s parking lot, and her phone was turned off.

On Wednesday, police arrested Keon King and charged him with kidnapping and reckless endangerment. King was also charged with another kidnapping case from earlier this year, which was previously dropped.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet positively identified the remains.