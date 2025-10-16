Kada Scott: Timeline of search for missing 23-year-old Philadelphia woman

Authorities are continuing to search for missing Philadelphia 23-year-old Kada Scott, who vanished shortly after arriving at her job on Oct. 4.

Here is a timeline of the search, and new developments that have been shared by police along the way:

Timeline:

October 4 – Kada Scott goes missing

Investigators say Kada Scott showed up to work an overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill senior living facility around 10 p.m.

Her father, Kevin Scott, said Kada worked at the nursing home for about two weeks and was assigned to the overnight shift that ran from 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Police believe Kada was not at work for long before she left the campus. Investigators say there were no surveillance cameras in the parking lot.

Featured article

October 4 – Kada reported missing by parents

When Kada did not return home that morning, Kevin Scott said her mother called the senior living facility and got "conflicting reports" about Kada's whereabouts.

Kevin Scott said they met police at the nursing home a short time later and found Kada's car left in the parking lot.

Her phone, iPad, keys, and other belongings were not inside the vehicle.

"[Police] believe the last time anyone saw her was around 10:30 p.m. or 10:45 p.m.," Kevin Scott told Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley.

October 10 – Police search Awbury Arboretum

As investigators collected leads, their search for Kada brought police to the Awbury Arboberetum in East Germantown on Oct. 10.

Investigators say the sprawling 55-acre property was one of the last places that Kada's phone pinged before it was deactivated.

A police search team, however, did not uncover any evidence that revealed Kada's whereabouts.

FBI, Homicide investigators join search

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Philadelphia homicide detectives joined the search for Kada.

Investigators have continued to stress that homicide detectives' involvement does not mean the worst.

"They rest assured that it's not a homicide, they explained that this is the best unit in Philadelphia working on your daughter's case," said Kevin Scott.

October 17 – Keon King charged with kidnapping

Nearly two weeks after the search for Kada started, authorities charged 21-year-old Keon King with kidnapping Kada Scott.

They believe King was the last person to have seen Scott at some point on the evening of Oct. 4.

Featured article

At the time of the arrest, police said they were searching for King's metallic gold 1999 Toyota Camry with heavy front end damage.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said King was previously arrested for kidnapping another female acquaintance earlier this year.

That case, however, was dismissed after the victim twice failed to appear in court.

October 17 – Police search abandoned school, find car

Hours after authorities announced King's arrest, a police search party flooded the abandoned Ada Lewis Middle School campus in East Mount Airy.

Sergeant Eric Gripp told reporters that "physical evidence" was found outside the former school that links Kada Scott to having been in the area.

"This is very substantial," said Gripp, who did not reveal exactly what police found.

Later that day, investigators found King's Toyota Camry abandoned in a parking lot on Gypsy Lane in East Falls.

They did not reveal what – if anything – was found inside the car.

What you can do:

Kada's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to raise "awareness, support search efforts, and ensure that no lead goes unheard."

The GoFundMe has raise over $6k as of this writing. You can donate here.