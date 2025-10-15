What we know about Keon King, suspect in Kada Scott disappearance

The Brief Philadelphia Police arrested Keon King on Wednesday, charging him with kidnapping Kada Scott. Scott was last seen on Oct. 4, and police still haven't found her. King was also charged with kidnapping for another case from earlier this year.



Philadelphia Police announced an arrest Wednesday in the disappearance of Kada Scott, who's been missing for nearly two weeks.

Keon King is facing several charges, including kidnapping and reckless endangerment. And police said this isn't the first time he's been arrested on similar charges this year.

Here's everything we know about King.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Kada Scott disappearance

The backstory:

Scott was last seen on Oct. 4, when she left her overnight shift at the Terrace at Chestnut Hill senior home shortly after she clocked in. Her family reported her missing the next day.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Scott was in communication with King, and the two met after she left work. That's when Scott "completely went offline," officials said. Scott's car was left at the senior home, her phone was shut off, and she was no longer posting on social media.

Investigators believe that King was the last person who was in contact with Scott, that they had been communicating for a short time, but how they knew each other was unclear.

Previous kidnapping charge

Dig deeper:

But officials say this isn't the first time that King's been charged with similar crimes, calling it a "pattern of behavior."

According to Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski, King was arrested and charged earlier this year with kidnapping and strangulation.

In that case, King was charged with kidnapping a woman he knew, throwing her in her car, assaulting her, and then letting her out. Those charges were dismissed in May, however, after Toczylowski said the witness didn't show up to court several times. Now, police say they're refiling that case, and charging King with an additional count of kidnapping.

Has Kada Scott been found?

What we don't know:

While King is in custody, officials have not yet found Scott. The PPD's Homicide Division is still investigating the case, but they hope Scott is still alive.

"The case was shifted to homicide because we have the most experienced investigators in our homicide unit," said PPD Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, adding that the department is "still treating this as if Scott is alive."

In searching for Scott, officers are looking for King's car, which they said King got rid of in an attempt to elude police.

The car is a 1999 gold Toyota Camry, which investigators say has heavy front-end damage on the left front bumper. The license plate number is MSX-0797, but officials said the car may not have the same tag anymore.

"We need to know where this car is," said Frank Vanore, the . "We need to find this car. Making this very clear is not to just focus on the northwest section of the city of Philadelphia. This car has traversed through the entire city. And so I want that to be clear that every neighborhood, every person listening to this, whether you're in North Philly, South Philly, Southwest, Northwest, please open your eyes."

What you can do:

Investigators urged anyone with information about Soctt's disappearance or the location of the car to call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the PPD's Homicide Division.