VP Kamala Harris' motorcade strewn with red liquid by woman during Phoenix visit, PD says

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 9:41PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was showered with red liquid as it was making its way through Phoenix on Friday and a woman who police say did it was arrested.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. near 7th Street and Southern Avenue on March 8 while the VP was in town campaigning.

Police say a woman who was standing on a sidewalk near where the motorcade was driving through threw a red liquid, and it landed on eight Phoenix Police officers on motorcycles.

"The motor officers were able to continue the motorcade as they progressed through their route. Other officers in the area were able to locate and arrest the woman responsible," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

That woman is 30-year-old Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora.

She's booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment and resisting arrest.

Police say the liquid was deemed to be non-hazardous.

VP Harris was in Phoenix campaigning on her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour. This was her fourth trip to Arizona since being sworn in.

1809146e-suspectmug.jpg

30-year-old Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora

Map of where the incident happened: