'We have an election to win' Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at 1st official campaign stop

By
Published  July 22, 2024 10:24pm EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about her role as a top candidate for the 2024 presidential election Monday at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, following President Joe Biden's announcement to endorse her as president after his exit from the race.

WILMINGTON, DE - Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside her husband, Doug, exited Air Force 2 after arriving in Wilmington on Monday.  Marking her first official campaign stop spending time at campaign headquarters, rallying staffers and getting to work.

"In the next 106 days, we have work to do.  We have doors to knock on, people to talk to, phone calls to make, and we have an election to win," said Harris.

Outside campaign headquarters, crowds of people and press lined the city streets hoping to catch a glimpse of the V.P. as she embarked on the historic fight.

Gloria Carlton of New Castle says, "I’m excited. I’m truly excited. A woman, black woman, I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime." 

Sharondy Washington showed up to headquarters with her 10-year-old daughter, Shaniece. 

"It’s historic. First black woman being Vice President and possibly President…. and she gets to see this…historic," explains Washington.

President Joe Biden joined the V.P. at her event by phone as he continues to recover from Covid in Rehoboth.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has raised a record-breaking $81 million in grassroots donations since President Joe Biden gave her his endorsement, according to her campaign.

Earlier today, Harris honored NCAA athletes at an event outside the White House.  

Vice President Kamala Harris made a visit to Wilmington, Delaware Monday just hours after speaking at the White House, praising President Biden for his run.

This was her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed the V.P. for the democratic nomination.