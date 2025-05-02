Military service members help thwart violent carjacking in Camden County

article

The Brief Two military service members are being praised for saving a 59-year-old woman from a carjacking in Camden County. Investigators say Rondean McDonald, 45, crashed his car on Jackson Road and forcibly entered the victim's car. McDonald is accused of assaulting the woman when she refused to drive him away from the crash.



Two military service members jumped into action when investigators say they noticed a woman being assaulted by a man who had just crashed his car.

Rondean McDonald, 45, was charged with first-degree counts of carjacking and kidnapping in the incident that unfolded in Waterford Township on Thursday.

Investigators say McDonald crashed his vehicle and forcibly entered the victim's car, assaulting her when she refused to drive him away from the scene of the crash.

That's when two military service members noticed what was happening and used a fire extinguisher to break a window and remove McDonald from the victim's car.

The backstory:

Investigators say 45-year-old Rondean McDonald crashed into a wooded area off Jackson Road in Waterford Township around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

It's believed that McDonald tried to flee the crash by ripping open the locked passenger's side door of a passing car and demanding the driver leave the scene.

When the 59-year-old woman refused, investigators say McDonald attacked and strangled her.

That's when two military service members noticed the assault and intervened, using a fire extinguisher to break open a window and pull McDonald out of the vehicle.

With additional help from other witnesses, the military men were able to restrain McDonald until police arrived and placed him in custody.

McDonald was charged with a number of crimes, including first-degree counts of carjacking and kidnapping.

The victim was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

What we know:

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the military service members who helped the victim are in the U.S. Army Reserves at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst.

One of the service members is also an officer with the Philadelphia Police Department.