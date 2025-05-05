2 men shot in possible robbery-turned-shootout in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police believe a late-night robbery in West Philadelphia escalated into a double shooting that left both the suspect and victim in the hospital.
What we know:
Police say an armed 20-year-old tried to rob a 54-year-old man, who was also armed, on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street around 10 p.m.
Shots were exchanged, and both men were struck by gunfire. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Ten spent shell casings were found at the scene.
What's next:
An investigation is still underway, but police say they are not looking for any other suspects.
Charges have yet to be filed against the would-be robber.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.