2 men shot in possible robbery-turned-shootout in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 5, 2025 6:39am EDT
Philadelphia
Police believe a late-night robbery in West Philadelphia escalated into a double shooting that left both the suspect and victim in the hospital.

What we know:

Police say an armed 20-year-old tried to rob a 54-year-old man, who was also armed, on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street around 10 p.m. 

Shots were exchanged, and both men were struck by gunfire. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Ten spent shell casings were found at the scene.

What's next:

An investigation is still underway, but police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Charges have yet to be filed against the would-be robber.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

