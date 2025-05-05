2 men shot in possible robbery-turned-shootout in West Philadelphia: police

The Brief A would-be robber and his potential victim were both shot in West Philadelphia Sunday night. Police say a young man tried to rob another man when a shootout erupted. Both men are said to be in critical condition.



Police believe a late-night robbery in West Philadelphia escalated into a double shooting that left both the suspect and victim in the hospital.

What we know:

Police say an armed 20-year-old tried to rob a 54-year-old man, who was also armed, on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street around 10 p.m.

Shots were exchanged, and both men were struck by gunfire. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Ten spent shell casings were found at the scene.

What's next:

An investigation is still underway, but police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Charges have yet to be filed against the would-be robber.