Kansas man charged in wife’s death allegedly told police ‘God told him to kill her’

The husband of a former University of Kansas soccer goalie allegedly told police he killed his wife because "God told him to kill her," according to local news media.

Chad Marek, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death.

Officers found Regan Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday night in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas. Police said Marek called 911 and he was arrested at the scene.

Police said Gibbs' killing was likely a result of domestic violence but declined to say Wednesday how she was killed.

Marek and Gibbs were married in November 2021, according to FOX 4 KC.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015 through 2018. She was a native of Naches, Washington, and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, according to the university's athletics department website.

Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court for a bond hearing Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

Gibb’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

Catherine Stoddard contributed to this report.