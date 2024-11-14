Keep It Cool: Jalen Hurts Foundation raises over $100k for cooling upgrades in Philly schools

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has given fans a reason to cheer a little louder when he scores a touchdown this season.

Every time Hurts scores a touchdown this season, his foundation has donated $5k to its Keep It Cool initiative that provides air conditioning in Philly public schools.

With 22 touchdowns on the season, including two against the Dallas Cowboys, the initiative surpassed the $100k milestone with eight weeks left in the regular season.

Ten schools in the School District of Philadelphia received new air conditioners and upgrades last year that helped over 5,000 students and staff beat the summer heat.

Over 60 Philadelphia public schools were forced to send students home early just days into the new school year due to inadequate building cooling.

The foundation will try to chip away at that number by providing an additional minimum donation of $200,000 to bring cooling upgrades to more Philly schools.