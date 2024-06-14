Keeping Black history alive in Camden County: Here's how

There’s a new way to honor Black history in Camden County as two county commissioners joined to unveil Black history markers at a dozen sites, as a part of Preserving Black Haddonfield History Project.

The locations are meaningful to Haddonfield’s African American community. They include locations like Centennial Field, Miss Ross Convenience store and the Lincoln Avenue Public School.

Officials say Black history in Haddonfield is often forgotten, but runs deeply through the foundation of the borough.

Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich explained, "It’s so important that we don’t just celebrate the history of Black Haddonfield on Juneteenth, but we actually celebrate it, revive it, and retell it every single day."

Borough and county officials say they want to keep the legacy of Haddonfield’s Black residents alive forever.