Kensington clean up: Progress made in struggling community one year after Mayor Parker's initiative

Philadelphia’s law enforcement leaders say they’re seeing progress on Mayor Parker’s plan to clean up the struggling community of Kensington.

On a sun-splashed morning along Kensington Avenue near Somerset Street, people in the grips of addiction fill the sidewalks, some openly using drugs.

What we know:

Long the epicenter of Philadelphia’s illegal drug trade with homelessness and violence tied to it, Mayor Parker has made cleaning up Kensington a priority.

One year in, and Parker’s Chief Public Safety Director and police leadership gathered Monday to claim they’re seeing progress.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told a gathering early Monday afternoon, "it’s small progress for those in the community who know we have to do more. We don’t present to you that we won."

They say homicides are down 45 percent, shooting victims have dropped 57 percent, and police have pulled $10 million in narcotics off the street.

They argue targeting dealers, offering drug treatment, and taking back Kensington’s streets, like the clearing of a sprawling homeless encampment at Kensington and Allegheny, are working.

What they're saying:

22-year-old Samantha Maty injects the street drug, tranq.

"All that happens down here is that you get robbed, people take your stuff it just gets worse every single day," said Maty.

Roz Pichardo offers a safe space and food at Sunshine House. Pichardo said, "the street looks good. The efforts of reducing overdoses are harder. I responded to four today. Our crew was ripping and running all morning. We need a little bit more help a little more support with that."

Pichardo says the clearing of the encampment has crowded backstreets.

"We are aware of that. We understand the community’s concerns about that-we’re working on it," said Adam Geer, Parker’s Chief Public Safety Director.

"A lot of people don’t really want help. Know what I mean? It’s hard," said Maty.

What's next:

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city's Special Committee on Kensington will hold two hearings to examine the Kensington Community Revival Plan and Diversion Programs in the City of Philadelphia.