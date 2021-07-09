Kensington home hit by gunfire during triple shooting, police say

article

Police say gunfire from a triple shooting Friday night in Kensington hit a nearby home with several people inside including an infant.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers drove a victim to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to police. Two more men arrived at Temple Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators said nearly a dozen shots were fired during the shooting. Some of the bullets struck a nearby home with at least seven people inside including an infant, according to police. No one inside was injured.

Police believe the shooter is a heavyset Black man wearing dark clothes and yellow gloves.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter