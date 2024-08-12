Kensington students receive free school supplies thanks to Philadelphia organization

With the start of school just a few weeks away, kids need everything from books to backpacks.

But in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Philadelphia, one organization is making sure kids get some of those basic items for free.

Prevention Point Philadelphia, a group dedicated to helping those hit hardest by addiction, is now embarking on a different mission - helping put some smiles on the faces of kids heading back to school!

"It brings unity, peace, togetherness and happiness," Darryl Johnson said. "You see the smiles on everyone’s faces. That’s what it’s all about."

Before the door even opened, the line of families stretched down the block.

"There are parents struggling to pay their rent, to keep the utilities on, feeding their children and to add the extra pressure of my kids going to school in a couple of weeks? This goes a long way," said Viviana Ortiz with Prevention Point Philadelphia.

Getting just a few free school supplies does go such a long way for so many here in Kensington, so parents and kids want to express their gratitude.

"Thank you all, appreciate it for all of you, all you do for my kids and appreciate it very much!"

For women like Diane Trapphatch, a grandmother who brought several of her grandchildren with her, every little bit helps, especially this year with supplies costing more.

"It’s real nice for them to give out bookbags and something to eat for the kids," Trapphatch said. "We appreciate it, yes we do. Very much and so do my kids!"

Prevention Point Philadelphia runs solely on donations. If you’d like to help or volunteer, visit their website.