Kent County man charged with threatening juveniles
DOVER, Del. - A Delaware man was charged with aggravated menacing after he allegedly held a BB gun to the head of an 8-year-old child.
Dover police said Raymond Lebeau Jr., 39, was arrested Thursday after officers were called to a home for a disturbance.
Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said an investigation determined that Lebeau allegedly threatened to harm two juveniles. The children’s mother arrived and broke up the confrontation.
Officers located a black BB gun/handgun replica at the scene, Hoffman told the Delaware State News.
Lebeau was also charged with two counts of terroristic threatening. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
